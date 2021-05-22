The Brewers designated McKinney for assignment Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
After providing an early-season spark for the injury-troubled Brewers, McKinney had been a non-factor of late offensively and no longer merited a roster spot, especially now that Christian Yelich is active once again.
