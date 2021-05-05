McKinney is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Even with Christian Yelich (back) returning to the injured list just one game after being activated, McKinney looks like he'll be relegated to fourth-outfielder duties since Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) also came off the IL the same day as Yelich. Cain, Jackie Bradley and Avisail Garcia are expected to serve as Milwaukee's everyday outfielders until Yelich rejoins the mix.