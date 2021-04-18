McKinney will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Pirates.
Set to make his fourth straight start Sunday, McKinney appears to have emerged as the primary replacement in left field for the injured Christian Yelich (back). Over his first three starts in place of Yelich, McKinney has gone 2-for-9 with a walk, two runs and two RBI.
