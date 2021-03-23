McKinney went 5-for-8 (.625) with three home runs and five RBI over his last four spring games.
McKinney did not hit much early in the spring, but he has come on at the right time, stacking up hits with the Brewers about a week away from setting their Opening Day roster. McKinney is out of options, which will likely help his cause when decision day rolls around.
