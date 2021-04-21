McKinney went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Padres.
McKinney slammed a solo shot off Chris Paddack in the third inning Tuesday. After no homers this season prior to Monday, the 26-year-old has two long balls in as many days. The outfielder is likely going to revert back to the bench once Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) return from the 10-day injured list, which could come as soon as next week.
