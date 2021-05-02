McKinney is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
McKinney went 2-for-6 with two walks and one run in the past two games but will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Tyrone Taylor will receive the start in left field, batting second.
