McKinney went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Padres.
McKinney took advantage of a mislocated cutter from Joe Musgrove and sent it into the seats in right to put the Brewers up 2-1 in the fifth. Despite cranking his first home run of the year, McKinney hasn't been doing very well at the plate lately, as he's slashing .176/.222/.353 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in his last five games since entering the starting lineup April 14 against the Cubs. He should still continue to see regular playing time with both Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) currently on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Brewers' Billy McKinney: Filling in for Yelich•
-
Brewers' Billy McKinney: Three hits as pinch hitter•
-
Brewers' Billy McKinney: Heating up at right time•
-
Brewers' Billy McKinney: Claimed by Brewers•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Rejoins big-league club•