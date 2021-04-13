McKinney went 3-for-3 with a run scored as a pinch-hitter in Monday's win over the Cubs.
McKinney has seen limited at-bats so far this season, and in fact, this was the first time he saw more than one plate appearance this year. He took advantage of the opportunity and recorded three hits, but the 26-year-old outfielder should remain as a bench alternative going forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Billy McKinney: Heating up at right time•
-
Brewers' Billy McKinney: Claimed by Brewers•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Pair of hits Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Joins club for doubleheader•