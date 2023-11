The Tigers traded Holub to Milwaukee on Saturday in exchange for Mark Canha, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Holub split time between the Tigers' High-A and Double-A affiliates in 2023, posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 65.1 frames between the two levels. The 25-year-old righty will likely return to Double-A to begin the 2024 campaign and could reach Triple-A if he continues to perform well.