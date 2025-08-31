Perkins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

With the Brewers bringing Jackson Chourio back from the injured list Saturday, Perkins will stay on the bench for the second game in a row. Perkins appears set to operate as the Brewers' fourth outfielder over the final month of the season with Chourio expected to join Isaac Collins and Sal Frelick as the primary starters in the Milwaukee outfield.