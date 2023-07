Perkins will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Perkins will pick up his eighth consecutive start in the outfield after going 7-for-28 (.250 average) with a stolen base and a 2:9 BB:K over the previous seven games. The switch-hitting Perkins has seemingly gained traction in Milwaukee's regular lineup against both right- and left-handing pitching, while Owen Miller has hit the bench more frequently against righties to clear a spot for Perkins.