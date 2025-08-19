Perkins is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

Perkins went 1-for-7 with a walk and a run scored while starting in center field in both of the Brewers' first two games following his return from the bereavement list Sunday, but he'll give way to Brandon Lockridge in the first contest of the twin bill. The two players could form a platoon in center until Jackson Chourio (hamstring) returns from the injured list, with the switch-hitting Perkins in line to receive most of the starts versus right-handed pitchers.