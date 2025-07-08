Brewers' Blake Perkins: Hopes to re-start rehab Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins (groin) hopes to re-start a rehab assignment Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perkins had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment for a fractured shin when he suffered a left groin strain last week. He's evidently taken strides in his recovery, though, and should be back in game action soon. It's possible Perkins will be ready to rejoin the Brewers by the start of the second half or shortly after.
