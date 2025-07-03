Brewers' Blake Perkins: Now battling groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers pulled Perkins (shin) off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday due to a left groin strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perkins had been performing well in the minors while working his way back from a fractured right shin, going 3-for-13 with a homer, two RBI, three runs scored, two steals and six walks through five games at Nashville. However, a strained groin will delay his return from the injured list. The severity of his latest injury remains unknown, but it puts him at risk of remaining sidelined through the All-Star break.
More News
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Takes another step toward return•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Beginning assignment in ACL•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Targeting late-June assignment•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Progress stalling•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Resumes baseball activity•