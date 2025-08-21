Brewers' Blake Perkins: Out of Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Perkins has received most of the reps in center field for the Brewers since Jackson Chourio (hamstring) went down, but he will begin Thursday's series finale on the bench. Brandon Lockridge will patrol center field and hit eighth in the batting order.
