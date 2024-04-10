Perkins went 3-for-5 with three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-5 win over Cincinnati.

Perkins opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run single before swiping his first bag of the year and scoring on a Christian Yelich hit. The 27-year-old switch-hitter would add a third RBI with another base hit in the sixth. It was just the third start of the season for Perkins -- he's now 5-for-13 on the year with three RBI and three runs scored after slashing .217/.325/.350 with four homers and five stolen bases through 67 games as a rookie last season. Perkins will likely remain the fourth outfielder in Milwaukee until Garrett Mitchell (hand) is ready to return from the IL.