Perkins (oblique) will report to the Brewers' spring training complex in Arizona this week to continue workouts, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers haven't clarified where exactly Perkins stands in his recovery from the left oblique strain that has sidelined him since Aug. 11, but the fact that he's working out in Arizona and isn't being shut down from baseball activities can be taken as a positive sign. Perkins will eventually need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, likely at some point in September. Once activated, Perkins is expected to be limited to a depth role in the Milwaukee outfield.