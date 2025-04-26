The Brewers transferred Perkins (shin) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Perkins has been on the injured list all season after suffering a lower-leg fracture early in spring training, and moving to the 60-day IL will officially keep him out until at least May 26. He'll surrender his roster spot to Daz Cameron, who was selected to the active roster Saturday to replace the injured Garrett Mitchell (oblique).
