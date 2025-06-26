Perkins (shin) had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Perkins began a rehab assignment with the Brewers' ACL team June 14 and slashed .389/.500/.389 with two RBI, one stolen base, a 4:4 BB:K and zero extra-base hits through seven games. The outfielder fractured his shin in late February and has spent the season so far on the injured list. Perkins figures to play at least a few games with Nashville before being activated, and he could be ready to join Milwaukee at the start of July.