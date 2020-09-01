site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Bobby Wahl: Dealing with arm issue
RotoWire Staff
Wahl is dealing with an arm issue at the Brewers' alternate training site, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Wahl has been working at alternate camp since the end of July, but he's been shut down while dealing with an arm issue. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear.
