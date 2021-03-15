Wahl left Monday's game against San Diego with right side discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Wahl's initial diagnosis doesn't sound particularly serious, though it's possible he winds up diagnosed with something worse than discomfort following further tests. Even a slight delay at this stage could potentially threaten Wahl's readiness for Opening Day, though he's unlikely to spend that day on the big-league roster even if healthy, as he's a 28-year-old with just 15.1 major-league innings and a 7.63 ERA on his resume.