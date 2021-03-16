Wahl suffered a right oblique injury during Monday's exhibition against the Padres, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Wahl is set to undergo further evaluation before the extent of the injury becomes known, oblique injuries are never a good sign, especially for pitchers. At this point, it seems unlikely that the 28-year-old will be ready for Opening Day.
