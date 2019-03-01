Wahl left his appearance in Friday's game against the Mariners with an undisclosed injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The nature of Wahl's injury is not clear, but he appeared to be limping off the field. Wahl was expected to be fighting for a bench spot in the Brewers' bullpen after being acquired in a trade for Keon Broxton in January.

