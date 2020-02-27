Wahl pitched in a Cactus League game Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL last March 1, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wahl appeared in six Arizona Fall League games last year, but Wednesday's appearance was his first appearance with an affiliated club in nearly a year. Despite missing all of last season and pitching in just 14 big-league games in his career, Wahl is in position to earn a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster.