Wahl (knee) hopes to be able to return in September if he does indeed end up requiring ACL surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wahl will receive a second opinion soon, but surgery remains the expected outcome. A September return may be tough, but Wahl's optimism suggests it's too early to conclusively rule him out for the year. Even if he does make it back on the mound in the final month of the season, though, it's not particularly likely that he's able to throw any innings at the big-league level, as he has just 13 so far in his career.