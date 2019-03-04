Brewers' Bobby Wahl: Hopes to return in September
Wahl (knee) hopes to be able to return in September if he does indeed end up requiring ACL surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Wahl will receive a second opinion soon, but surgery remains the expected outcome. A September return may be tough, but Wahl's optimism suggests it's too early to conclusively rule him out for the year. Even if he does make it back on the mound in the final month of the season, though, it's not particularly likely that he's able to throw any innings at the big-league level, as he has just 13 so far in his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...