Brewers' Bobby Wahl: Lands in Milwaukee
Wahl and prospects Adam Hill and Felix Valerio were traded to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton.
Though he's now been traded for the second time in less than a year, Wahl still holds plenty of long-term promise as a reliever largely on the strength of his big fastball, which averaged 96.1 miles per hour across his seven big-league appearances with the Mets last season. Poor health has disrupted Wahl's development over the past two seasons -- he required surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2017 and dealt with a hamstring strain at the end of 2018 -- but he'll be ready to go for spring training and should get every opportunity to compete for an Opening Day bullpen gig with Milwaukee.
