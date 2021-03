Wahl (arm) is expected to work in relief Tuesday in the Brewers' Cactus League game against the Athletics, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Wahl was shut down at the Brewers' alternate training site last September after experiencing right arm soreness, but the injury seemingly isn't a concern heading into 2021. Before being optioned to the alternate site last season, Wahl made three appearances out of the Milwaukee bullpen, giving up three runs on four hits over 2.1 innings.