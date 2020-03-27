Brewers' Bobby Wahl: Sent to Triple-A
Wahl was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old seemed to have a decent shot at cracking the Opening Day roster, but he'll instead be pushed to Triple-A with play currently suspended. Wahl missed the entirety of the 2019 season after tearing his ACL March 1, but he returned to game action this spring before things were shut down.
