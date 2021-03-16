Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed Tuesday that Wahl (oblique) will open the season on the injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Wahl was diagnosed with a right oblique strain after exiting his relief appearance Monday against the Padres. The right-hander wasn't on track to make a full recovery in the two-plus weeks before Opening Day, so he'll likely be moved to the IL within the next few days as the Brewers look to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster.