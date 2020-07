Wahl has impressed in camp and could make the Opening Day bullpen, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wahl and Devin Williams were mentioned by manager Craig Counsell as two relievers who have impressed in the battle for the team's final bullpen spots. The 28-year-old righty missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL and struck out 73 batters in 45 innings at Triple-A in 2018.