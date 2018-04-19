Brewers' Boone Logan: Another bullpen Saturday
Logan (triceps) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Logan was pleased with how his bullpen went Wednesday, so he'll ramp things up in what will be his second bullpen session since landing on the disabled list with a triceps injury. He remains without a timetable for his return, but he's likely still a few weeks away from rejoining the Brewers.
