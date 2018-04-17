Brewers' Boone Logan: Approaching bullpen session
Logan (triceps) is expected to throw a bullpen session within the coming days, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It had been reported that Logan was expected to begin throwing from the mound earlier in the month. However, the Brewers decided to err on the side of caution and had the southpaw participate in a long toss program for a bit longer before sending him to the hill. Once Logan begins throwing bullpen sessions, a timeframe for his eventual return should begin to take shape.
