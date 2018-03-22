Brewers' Boone Logan: Battling minor triceps strain
Logan's MRI revealed a slight triceps strain, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Logan stated that it's just a minor injury, though the club has yet to give him any sort of timetable for a return. The left-hander doesn't expect to know more until the Brewers get to Houston for the last two Cactus League games next week. With Opening Day just one week away, there's a real possibility that Logan will wind up on the disabled list to begin the season. Expect an update on his status early next week.
