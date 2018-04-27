Brewers' Boone Logan: Begins rehab assignment Friday
Logan (triceps) was officially sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi on Friday.
It's currently unclear how long the veteran lefty will remain with the Shuckers on his rehab assignment. Nonetheless, Logan seems to be on track to return to the Brewers' bullpen in early May.
