Brewers' Boone Logan: Exits prematurely with injury
Logan exited Wednesday's spring game due to an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It wasn't clear as to what the issue was or how severe it was. More information should emerge once he's examined fully by the team training staff. Given how close Opening Day is, a medium-serious injury could jeopardize Logan's availability for the season opener.
