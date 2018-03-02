Logan (shoulder) is expected to make his first appearance of spring training against the Mariners on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Logan missed the second half of last season after suffering a torn lat muscle in mid-July, finishing with a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 21 innings for Cleveland. The 33-year-old served as a situational left-hander for most of his career and will likely handle a similar role with the Brewers in 2018.