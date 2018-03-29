Brewers' Boone Logan: Hits disabled list
Logan (triceps) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
This is simply procedural, as the Brewers already confirmed Logan would open the season on the disabled list after suffering a triceps strain late in camp. The hope is that he'll be ready to return after about six weeks on the shelf, which would line him up for activation in early May. Josh Hader will work as the Brewers' lone lefty in the bullpen until Logan is healthy.
