Logan (triceps) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs and is scheduled to make an appearance for the club Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Logan came out of back-to-back relief outings Friday and Saturday at Double-A Biloxi no worse the wear, so he'll move up a rung on the minor-league latter. Brewers manager Craig Counsell suggested that Logan would likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list by the end of the upcoming week, but it's uncertain if the southpaw will need to make one or two appearances at Colorado Springs before the activation happens. Whenever he's formally added to the 25-man roster, Logan will give the Brewers another quality lefty bullpen option to complement Dan Jennings.