Brewers' Boone Logan: Nearing rehab assignment
Logan (triceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi later in the week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Logan, who has been sidelined all season with a triceps strain, has been cleared to return to game action after getting through a simulated game with no issues Tuesday. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Logan will need to make before being activated, but he's slowly inching closer to his 2018 big-league debut.
More News
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...