Logan (triceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi later in the week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Logan, who has been sidelined all season with a triceps strain, has been cleared to return to game action after getting through a simulated game with no issues Tuesday. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Logan will need to make before being activated, but he's slowly inching closer to his 2018 big-league debut.