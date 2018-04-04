Brewers' Boone Logan: Nearing return to mound work
Logan (triceps) is hoping to resume mound work by the end of next week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Logan is working his way back from a triceps strain he suffered late in camp. Barring any setbacks, he's still expected to return sometime during the first half of May. In the meantime, Josh Hader and Dan Jennings will work as the primary southpaws out of Milwaukee's bullpen.
