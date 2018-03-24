Brewers' Boone Logan: Out six weeks
Logan (triceps) is expected to miss about six weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The team had already confirmed that Logan would start the year on the DL, and now the team is preparing for his absence to extend into May after tests revealed the full extent of the injury. This will likely result in the Brewers breaking camp with a lone lefty in the bullpen (Josh Hader), as all of the other relievers remaining in camp are right-handers (including the non-roster invitees).
