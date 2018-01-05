Brewers' Boone Logan: Signs with Brewers
Logan (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Milwaukee that includes a club option for the 2018 season, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.
Logan will slide in and immediately become a vital piece of the Brewers' bullpen after spending this past season with Cleveland. During his time with the Indians, Logan posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 28:9 K:BB in 21 innings, although he did suffer a significant lat injury in July that kept him sidelined for the rest of the season. Although he wound up tearing the lat muscle, Logan did not undergo surgery on the pitching shoulder and is expected to be ready for spring training.
