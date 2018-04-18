Logan (triceps) threw his first bullpen session since suffering a triceps strain late in spring training Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Logan is likely still a few weeks away from returning to major-league action. When he gets back to Milwaukee, he'll join a bullpen in quite a bit of turmoil, as Corey Knebel (hamstring) is out for another month and no other reliever has stepped up to claim the job. With just three saves and a 4.47 ERA in his 12-year major-league career, however, Logan would be an unlikely candidate to move into a temporary closing role. He's far more likely to be used as a matchup lefty.