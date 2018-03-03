Logan (shoulder) gave up three runs on three hits and no walks over one inning Friday against the Mariners.

Logan's 2018 Grapefruit League debut was a rough one, as his efforts resulted in him being the losing pitcher Friday. Of the three hits that he surrendered, one was a home run. However, the 33-year-old missed the second half of the 2017 season due to a torn lat muscle, so seeing him need some time to get back in his groove isn't terribly surprising.

