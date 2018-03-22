Manager Craig Counsell said that Logan (triceps) will begin the season on the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Counsell went on to state that Logan will be reevaluated by more doctors in the coming days in order to come up with a timetable for his return. The left-hander exited Wednesday's game after tossing just a couple pitches and it was determined that he suffered a slight triceps strain after undergoing an MRI. More should be known regarding a timetable within the next few days.