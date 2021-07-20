Boxberger played catch Tuesday as the Brewers try to determine what to do about his stiff shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Boxberger pitched in both of the first two games of the second half but left Saturday's contest with the shoulder issue. It's good news that he hasn't been shut down completely, but the Brewers won't know whether he needs a trip to the injured list until they see how his shoulder responds to the throwing session.