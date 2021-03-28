Boxberger re-signed Sunday with the Brewers on a minor-league contract.
Milwaukee released Boxberger earlier in the weekend after he was informed he wouldn't break camp with the big club, but he seemingly has renewed hope of making the Opening Day bullpen after reliever Justin Topa experienced elbow discomfort during his appearance in a "B" game Saturday. With manager Craig Counsell confirming that Topa would begin the season on the injured list, Boxberger would be a logical candidate to join the active roster if the Brewers decide to fill Topa's spot with another reliever.