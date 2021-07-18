Manager Craig Counsell said following Saturday's win over the Reds that Boxberger exited with right shoulder stiffness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Boxberger exited after allowing a game-tying homer to Jonathan India in the bottom of the eighth inning. His velocity appeared to be down, which makes sense given that he is dealing with a shoulder issue. The skipper labeled the right-hander day-to-day, so it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Sunday's series finale.