Boxberger retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Boxberger relieved J.P. Feyereisen with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. The 32-year-old Boxberger got Ian Happ to fly out on six pitches to secure the Brewers' win. This was Boxberger's first save since the 2019 season when he played for the Royals. He has not allowed a baserunner nor recorded a strikeout in his first 1.1 innings this year. As long as Josh Hader is healthy, Boxberger shouldn't be expected to see many save chances.