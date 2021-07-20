Boxberger (shoulder) said following his Tuesday throwing session that he's confident he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Boxberger exited Saturday's game after experiencing stiffness in his throwing shoulder. The right-hander threw Tuesday for the first time since the issue arose, and it sounds like he's trending toward remaining on the active roster. The right-hander seems very unlikely to pitch in Tuesday's game against Kansas City, but assuming he does indeed avoid the IL, a Wednesday return to the mound could be in the realm of possibility.